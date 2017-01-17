Newly retired A-Rod will host a reality TV show helping ex-athletes with money
The retired baseball star will play host on 'Back in the Game'
Alex Rodriguez has retired from baseball, but he did log over $440 million in salaries over the course of his career. The dude definitely made his money. Now he'll be hosting a TV show regarding how to manage money in the post-playing career on CNBC, called "Back in the Game."
The details:
Today in news I did not expect: former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has been tapped to host a pilot on CNBC, " Back in the Game" pic.twitter.com/nKHXQx36OJ— Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) January 17, 2017
I'm down!
Look, A-Rod is hated by a lot of people, but he's actually outstanding on TV. Anyone who gives him a fair chance for his work on Fox Sports in the postseason would agree. Perhaps this venture will be when his transition from hated baseball player to beloved TV personality comes to fruition.
