NL All-Star Game voting update features tight races at four positions

Monday occasioned the release of the fourth update on the National League All-Star balloting. Let's jump right in ...

Close infield races highlight the latest NL balloting update for the 2017 @AllStarGame. Vote now at https://t.co/qd5OOxn7ED pic.twitter.com/T92DVpf8y3 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 19, 2017

Nationals superstar Bryce Harper remains the top overall vote-getter across both leagues, but teammate Daniel Murphy and Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies aren't far behind.

As for intrigue, you've got at first base, third base, and shortstop. At first, Ryan Zimmerman holds a narrow lead over Anthony Rizzo. At the hot corner, reigning NL MVP Kris Bryant is edging possible 2016 NL MVP frontrunner Nolan Arenado, and at short Zack Cozart of the Reds maintains the slim lead over Corey Seager that he held last week. Another interesting race to watch is that third and final outfield spot. Marcell Ozuna seems the most deserving based on 2017 outputs, but he's trailing a pair of Cubs. In all, you've got six outfielders separated by fewer than 200,000 votes for that third spot.

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will be played July 11 in Miami. Here's the All-Star ballot with which you can vote for the starters in both leagues. Voting ends June 29.