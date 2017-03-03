Noah Syndergaard will appear on 'Game of Thrones,' because of course he will
Winter is not coming, but Thor is
Weaponized Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard is most notable because he’s one of the best pitchers in the world despite being just 24 years of age. He’s also notable because, thanks to his riverine blond coif and habit of lifting iron discs over his head, he looks like #SwoleLegolas.
Given all those facts, what Ken Davidoff writes in Friday’s New York Post may be considered “wonderfully inevitable” ...
Syndergaard worked as an extra in an episode of the upcoming season of “Game of Thrones,” the popular HBO series he loves, because it fit his schedule; he flew to Spain last November to take part in the filming.
Yea and also verily: Syndergaard will appear in an upcoming episode of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” which is a Boris Vallejo painting come to life. As noted not long ago in this very space, MLB and GoT will partner for some promotional efforts during the upcoming season , so this is probably not unrelated to all of that.
Now let us go forth and imagine making out with elves.
Our Latest Stories
-
Price to rest elbow, avoid surgery
Price is expected to rest for seven to 10 days
-
Injuries derail Wright's chances for HOF
The health woes suffered by the Mets' captain waylaid what was going to be a legendary car...
-
Syndergaard could care less about WBC
Let's just say the WBC isn't a priority for the hard-throwing right-hander
-
Arrieta wants $200M and it's not nuts
The right-hander is eligible for free agency following the 2017 season
-
Keri: Rays have reasons for optimism
The Rays are looking for luck to swing their way in 2017
-
Rangers preview: Hopes hinge on health
The Rangers have won back-to-back AL West titles, but can they do it again in 2017?
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre