Not quite baseball season yet, Mariners' Safeco Field blanketed by snow storm

In just one week, the Seattle Mariners and every other team in baseball will begin spring training. Thank goodness. I'm going through baseball withdrawals here. Here are the reporting dates for all 30 teams.

For now, Safeco Field sits unused as we await the regular season. The retractable roof is wide open because, well, there's no reason to close it in the offseason, which means Monday's snowstorm in Seattle created a beautiful scene at the ballpark:

What a scene. It's still coming down at the ballpark. #ILoveSafecoFieldpic.twitter.com/eAvAyehoIw — SafecoField (@SafecoField) February 6, 2017

I've never been to Safeco Field, though I hear it's one of the best parks in all of baseball. It sure looks like it on television.

The snow might be coming down in Seattle on Monday, but rest assured, spring training is only a week away. Hooray for that.