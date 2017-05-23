Note to heckler: Saying Joey Votto isn't good at baseball makes you look foolish

Reds first baseman Joey Votto is an awesome baseball player. Yes, still. He hit .326/.434/.550 last season and .314/.459/.541 the year before. So far this season, he's hitting .298/.412/.592 with 11 doubles, 12 homers and 38 RBI. He's in the top 10 in the NL in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, total bases, home runs, RBI and walks. That's certainly enough that some clown in the stands wouldn't suggest he's not a good player, right?

Wrong.

Here's Votto putting the subpar, at best, heckler in his place on Monday night (via @THEkeeganhaag on Twitter with a chest-bump to Cincinnati.com):

"I remember when you were good" to Joey Votto? For shame.

Votto was strong in his comeback, at least, but that's just embarrassing. What's next, telling Billy Hamilton you remember when he used to be fast? Telling Zack Cozart he's off to a terrible start this year?

Good heckling can be hilarious, but there are a simple set of guidelines.

First off, no profanity -- while I'm OK with cussing in general, there are almost always families and/or people around who will be offended. Don't be the drunken idiot screaming f-bombs in front of kids. As an extension of that, there is never any place, anywhere, for racism or any other discriminatory remarks. Keep it light.

On that same front, leave the families of players out of it unless it's something like "your brother is better than you" to someone like Aaron Boone.

Next, be creative. Just yelling "you suck!" over and over is pretty lame and ends up getting exhausting for everyone having to hear it. If you haven't experienced this, please trust me, as I still can hear "hey [Angel] Pagan, you suck" ringing in my ears and it's been six seasons since I was stuck behind those two clowns.

Finally, maintain some modicum of reality. The person in the above video came through with a blatant violation. Telling Joey Votto he's not good anymore is like telling Madison Bumgarner he can't pitch very well in the postseason anymore.

Better luck next time, guy who is worse at his job than Votto.