Now managing in Mexico, Wally Backman claims the Mets are blackballing him

For years, whenever the New York Mets went through a rough stretch, fans would call for Wally Backman to take over as manager. Backman's fiery temperament appealed to the fan base, and his position as Triple-A manager made him a logical -- though, perhaps, not actual -- candidate for the job.

Yet Backman never got the job, and this offseason he was dismissed from his minor-league post. He's since found it hard to land another position -- he's taken a job in Meixco and will audition for an MLB Network position -- and he has a theory as to why. Namely, Backman thinks Mets general manager Sandy Alderson is blackballing him -- that per Bob Klapisch:

Actually, Backman says it's not a guess or a hunch. He claims a friend in the commissioner's office has tipped him off that Alderson is working against him. "There's been a bad roadblock, and I know where it's coming from," Backman said by telephone from his home in central Oregon. "In the last phone call I had with Sandy [in September] he said, 'I will do anything I can to help you.' But he is not an honest man. People are telling me, 'Sandy has it in for you. You're being blackballed.' "

Backman claims he's been told by teams that he's overqualified for gigs, which does seem like an unusual claim, given teams are in the business of hiring the best individuals they can find -- regardless of how overqualified they are for the position in question. All the same, there's no real indication that Alderson has used his time to interfere with his former employee's job search.

Of course, Backman's difficulty in finding work could in a sense now become a self-fulfilling prophecy -- no one wants to hire a coach or instructor who is willing to publicly throw their ex-boss under the bus like this. We'll find out for certain over the coming months.