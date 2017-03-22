Oakland A's get good news on possible 2017 trade candidate Sonny Gray

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NCAA tournament news and alerts, plus get the latest picks and upsets from SportsLine!

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray was cleared to resume throwing on Tuesday. Susan Slusser of sfgate.com has the full story here.

When we last heard from Gray, he was shut down with a lat injury for three weeks , but that was only 12 days ago. Now, obviously, Gray could still suffer a setback, but this is encouraging to see a player beat a deadline by such a significant margin. If we measured in days, he beat a three-week absence by nine days.

Gray’s progress is very important not only for his team, but for any teams planning on monitoring the starting pitching market this coming trade deadline.

In the first three years of his career, Gray was 33-20 with a 2.88 ERA (133 ERA+) and finished third in AL Cy Young voting with an outstanding 2015 season. Last year, however, Gray was flat-out terrible. He battled a muscle strain in the area of his right trapezius (shoulder/neck/upper back area) and perhaps that was part of the issue. In 22 starts, he finished 5-11 with a 5.69 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 18 home runs allowed in 117 innings.

As such, surely part of the reason the A’s weren’t willing and/or able to deal Gray this offseason was that awful performance and the hope for a bounce-back in 2017. Multiple outlets reported over the offseason that Oakland’s next group of contenders were expected to be the guys in their early-20s. Gray is entering his age-27 season.

So let’s say Gray is healthy come mid-April and returns to form while the A’s fall out of contention. All of a sudden, it’s bidding war time in June and July. After all, Gray is hitting arbitration this offseason -- when he’ll start to become expensive, assuming he’s rebounded -- but is still under team control through 2019. The 2015 version of Gray would land Billy Beane a monster prospect package.

In the case of Gray returning to form and the A’s surprisingly contending, obviously they’ll take that, too. They’d have their ace back while making an unexpected run at a possible playoff spot.

And if Gray is either injured or bad for all of 2017, the A’s will be left wondering how much they really could have gotten for him after the 2015 season.

Needless to say, this is a fun early-season storyline for 2017.