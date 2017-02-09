Oddsmakers say Team USA is favored to win the 2017 World Baseball Classic

Team USA is only 10-10 all-time in the WBC, however

Wednesday night, the rosters for the 16 teams participating in this year's World Baseball Classic were officially announced. A total of 259 players under contract with MLB teams will play in the tournament.

On Thursday, the oddsmakers at Bovada weighed in on the 2017 WBC. Here are each country's odds to win this year's event:

2017 WBC OddsAll-Time WBC record
United States2/110-10
Dominican Republic
5/214-4
Japan
3/117-7
Venezuela9/110-7
South Korea
10/114-5
Puerto Rico
10/113-8
Cuba18/113-7
Netherlands25/17-10
Mexico25/16-9
Canada66/13-5
Chinese Taipei
80/13-7
Italy150/14-7
China150/12-7
Australia150/11-8
Colombia150/1N/A
Israel200/1N/A

Team USA is the favorite despite their all-time .500 record in WBC play. Their 2017 roster sure looks like the best team they've ever fielded in the tournament, however.

Mexico at 25/1 seems like a nice little bet. Their pitching staff is loaded with big leaguers, though they'll have to escape a pool with Venezuela and Puerto Rico in the first round. That'll be tough.

Looking for a deep sleeper? Go with Colombia. This is their first ever WBC appearance, and their rotation is led by White Sox lefty Jose Quintana and Braves righty Julio Teheran. That's a nice 1-2 punch.

The 2017 WBC will begin with pool play on March 6. The Championship Game is March 22 at Dodger Stadium. Here is the full schedule.

The Dominican Republic won the last WBC in 2013. Japan won the 2006 and 2009 tournaments.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories