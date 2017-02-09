Oddsmakers say Team USA is favored to win the 2017 World Baseball Classic

Wednesday night, the rosters for the 16 teams participating in this year's World Baseball Classic were officially announced. A total of 259 players under contract with MLB teams will play in the tournament.

On Thursday, the oddsmakers at Bovada weighed in on the 2017 WBC. Here are each country's odds to win this year's event:

2017 WBC Odds All-Time WBC record United States 2/1 10-10 Dominican Republic

5/2 14-4 Japan

3/1 17-7 Venezuela 9/1 10-7 South Korea

10/1 14-5 Puerto Rico

10/1 13-8 Cuba 18/1 13-7 Netherlands 25/1 7-10 Mexico 25/1 6-9 Canada 66/1 3-5 Chinese Taipei

80/1 3-7 Italy 150/1 4-7 China 150/1 2-7 Australia 150/1 1-8 Colombia 150/1 N/A Israel 200/1 N/A

Team USA is the favorite despite their all-time .500 record in WBC play. Their 2017 roster sure looks like the best team they've ever fielded in the tournament, however.

Mexico at 25/1 seems like a nice little bet. Their pitching staff is loaded with big leaguers, though they'll have to escape a pool with Venezuela and Puerto Rico in the first round. That'll be tough.

Looking for a deep sleeper? Go with Colombia. This is their first ever WBC appearance, and their rotation is led by White Sox lefty Jose Quintana and Braves righty Julio Teheran. That's a nice 1-2 punch.

The 2017 WBC will begin with pool play on March 6. The Championship Game is March 22 at Dodger Stadium. Here is the full schedule.

The Dominican Republic won the last WBC in 2013. Japan won the 2006 and 2009 tournaments.