Of course there are prop bets for Tim Tebow's spring training games for the Mets

Odds are against him getting a hit but in favor of a strikeout on his first at-bat

As noted in this very space on Sunday, Mets’ minor-league sensation Tim Tebow is set to play in a pair of big-league spring training games this week . With his appearance will come higher attendance, swarms of attention and lots of people yelling at each other over, well, nothing really. 

Oh, and also: Prop bets. 

Over on bookmaker.eu, there are Tebow-specific props. They don’t seem to have much confidence in Tebow, either.

 

First up, how many times will he strike out? The over/under is 2.5. It’s pretty tough because we don’t have an idea of how many plate appearances he’ll get. If he gets something like eight or nine, I feel like the over is a good bet. He struck out 20 times in 62 at-bats in the Arizona Fall League. 

Will he get a hit? The “yes” is +130 while the “no” is -160. So that’s weighted moderately toward him not getting a knock. As such, the home run question isn’t too surprising, despite his raw power that he displays in batting practice

Will Tebow hit a home run? 

Yes, +1300
No, -2500

That’s an outrageous odd on the no. There isn’t even any reason to bet on that. 

Perhaps the best action is on the prop for his first at-bat result

Strikeout, -180
Flyout, +401
Groundout, +586
Hit, +805
Walk, +1007
Hit by pitch, +2025

Take the walk. You can bet $10 to win $100.70. 

Tebow will be playing in big-league games Wednesday and Friday this week. 

