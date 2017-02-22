On day MLB tweaks walk rule, Texas A&M wins on wild pitch during intentional walk
It happened the day MLB said it'll make intentional walks automatic
As far as coincidences go, this is a pretty fun one.
News broke Tuesday that Major League Baseball will do away with the formality that is four pitches on intentional walks and instead just automatically signal and send a guy to first base. The impact mostly won’t be felt because, well, we hardly see intentional walks (twice every five games or so), but people still complained because people on the internet complain.
Those who were complaining got some fuel on Tuesday night, too, thanks to college baseball. Again, it’s an unbelievable coincidence that it happened on the same day, but it did: Texas A&M won on a walk-off wild pitch during what was supposed to be an intentional walk:
Crazy.
Cue the “see, Commissioner Manfred, this is why you shouldn’t change it!” comments.
