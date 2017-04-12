One dad is making the 30 MLB teams compete for his son's fandom

Like many folks, I inherited my baseball fandom from my parents. Actually my parents, my grandparents, my aunts and uncles, the whole nine. The Axisas are a big baseball family.

One baseball fan named Pete van Vleet, a Houston Astros fan, decided that rather than passing his rooting interests down to his son Jack, he is going to make the 30 MLB teams compete for Jack's fandom. He wrote a letter to all 30 teams asking them why his son should root for them.

The New York Mets replied and went with the tried-and-true method of bribery. They sent Jack a bunch off goodies:

A few weeks ago I wrote each #mlb team asking them why my newborn son Jack should root for them. @Mets came through. #Mets #MetsTwitter pic.twitter.com/yDXUnYUOA3 — pete van vleet (@petevanvleet) April 11, 2017

The Pittsburgh Pirates took a more formal approach. Team president Frank Coonnelly responded with a letter on team letterhead:

Recently wrote each #MLB teams asking why Jack should root for them. Must say @Pirates make a convincing argument. #pirates pic.twitter.com/14eZYVKatD — pete van vleet (@petevanvleet) April 11, 2017

The Astros, Pete's favorite team, sent a hand-written letter and also a signing photo that can be exchanged for tickets:

A few weeks ago I wrote every @MLB team asking them why my newborn son, Jack, should pick them to be his team. @astros came through! #astros pic.twitter.com/GppBgBN2fI — pete van vleet (@petevanvleet) April 11, 2017

Hopefully a few more teams reply so Pete and Jack get some more neat stuff. Baseball fandom is a serious thing. It sticks with you your entire life. These teams should take that seriously!

