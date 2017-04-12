One dad is making the 30 MLB teams compete for his son's fandom
Baseball fandom is a serious thing. It sticks with you your entire life
Like many folks, I inherited my baseball fandom from my parents. Actually my parents, my grandparents, my aunts and uncles, the whole nine. The Axisas are a big baseball family.
One baseball fan named Pete van Vleet, a Houston Astros fan, decided that rather than passing his rooting interests down to his son Jack, he is going to make the 30 MLB teams compete for Jack's fandom. He wrote a letter to all 30 teams asking them why his son should root for them.
The New York Mets replied and went with the tried-and-true method of bribery. They sent Jack a bunch off goodies:
The Pittsburgh Pirates took a more formal approach. Team president Frank Coonnelly responded with a letter on team letterhead:
The Astros, Pete's favorite team, sent a hand-written letter and also a signing photo that can be exchanged for tickets:
Hopefully a few more teams reply so Pete and Jack get some more neat stuff. Baseball fandom is a serious thing. It sticks with you your entire life. These teams should take that seriously!
