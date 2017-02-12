One Red Sox teammate says Pablo Sandoval 'worked his tail off' this winter

Veteran third baseman Pablo Sandoval has of course struggled with his weight for much of his career. In his younger days, the extra pounds didn't prevent him from being a valuable contributor at the plate and in the field. However, he's now on the wrong side of age 30, and anything less than a full commitment to conditioning probably isn't wise.

Coming off a 2016 season in which he played just three games because of a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery -- and coming off a career-worst season in 2015 -- Sandoval has much to prove as he heads into the third year of his $95 million contract with the Red Sox. The Sox, meantime, are fully committed to winning right now, and they'll look to Sandoval to anchor third base as they attempt to win the World Series for the fourth time since 2004. To the end of all those goals, Sandoval's been working hard this winter to get into shape, and he very much looks like it.

As it turns out, Sandoval's efforts aren't lost on his teammates. Sandoval reported very early to Spring Training, and he made an impression on other early attendees. Here's the money quote from outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., as told to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe:

"He worked his tail off. You can definitely tell he's worked hard. Happy to see him. And happy to see him happy. He's a difference maker. He's able to impact the game. We have faith that he's going to do very well."

To be fair, Sandoval's gotten in excellent shape before, but the challenge is keeping the weight off once the season begins and there's less time for working out. By all indications, though, Sandoval's had a fire lit under him, so maybe he'll keep it up.

As a possible taste of things to come, here's slimmed-down Panda taking some hacks from each side of the plate down in Florida ...

Here's Pablo Sandoval taking a few swings #RedSoxpic.twitter.com/ixvdQzgRqH — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 9, 2017 Sandoval, who is coming off shoulder surgery, has taken swings from both sides of the plate with full extension. pic.twitter.com/fhrx1Wu1BL — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 9, 2017

If the Sox can get a 20-homer season out of that swing while also getting capable defense at the hot corner, then all Sandoval's hard work this offseason will be even more appreciated.