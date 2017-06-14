Oregon State pitcher and registered sex offender Luke Heimlich goes undrafted

By now, you've probably heard about Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich's criminal background. If you haven't, last week the Portland Oregonian published a story detailing why he's a registered sex offender: he molested a six-year-old female relative when he was 15.

Over the ensuing days, various teams announced they had removed Heimlich from their draft boards. Heimlich, meanwhile removed himself from the Beavers' postseason plans.

As it turns out, those teams weren't bluffing -- the MLB Draft concluded on Wednesday, and with it 40 rounds had came and gone without Heimlich's name being called.

#OregonState LHP Luke Heimlich went from potential end-of-first-round draft pick to undrafted. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSprD1) June 14, 2017

It's unclear what will happen next with Heimlich.

Normally, an undrafted junior can re-enter the draft following their senior year. With Heimlich already excusing himself from the equation, however, you wonder if he's even interested in continuing to pursue a professional baseball career. Additionally, you wonder if any team will ever warm up to employing him.

As is the case with most every mystery, we'll find out in due time.