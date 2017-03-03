Original Met Ed Kranepool auctioning off 1969 ring as he awaits kidney transplant

Ed Kranepool was one of the original Mets in 1962. In 1965, Kranepool represented the Mets in the All-Star Game. He then helped them to a 1969 World Series championship, homering in a Game 3 victory.

Now 72, Kranepool needs a kidney transplant. He’s even set to auction off his 1969 championship ring and other memorabilia in order to help fray costs from the expensive procedure, per the New York Daily News.

“We’re going to see from here where we’re going to go. I need a kidney,” Kranepool told the Daily News Thursday from his hospital room at North Shore University Hospital, where he had the toe removed. “The perfect way to make it work and get the longevity out of it is to get the perfect match. It’s a procedure that two people have to agree on doing. I’ve already gone in for my testing. But you have to be ready to move (if a donor is found) and that could be overnight.”

The Daily News story has further details on Kranepool’s condition and upcoming auction. Said auction will be through Goldin Auctions, and those interested can keep the Goldin website in mind as we move closer to spring time.

A fun trivia answer on Kranepool is that he was the last of the 1962 Mets to finally depart the team, as he lasted until 1979. In his 18 years with the Mets, he appeared in 1,853 games.