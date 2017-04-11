Orioles manager Buck Showalter is not impressed by the Red Sox's flu problems
To hear the Orioles' manager tell it, Boston isn't the only team dealing with illness
The Red Sox are off to a 3-3 start this season, which can be classified as a small-sample disappointment considering the lofty expectations in Boston for 2017. Mostly, though, it’s just a small sample. Also, the Red Sox’s roster has been waylaid by the flu in the early going, so they haven’t quite been at full strength through the first week-plus of the season. We told you this . As for Buck Showalter, manager of the first-place Orioles, he’s telling you this ...
Buck Showalter? Nowhere to be found. Buck Shadewalter? In the house ...
Anyhow, while much of the nation is seeing a late-season surge of the flu, it seems to be concentrated in New England and environs. Thus, the sicky-poo Red Sox. Buck Shadewalter, however, is roundly unimpressed by the mitigating circumstances endured by his AL East rivals.
Developing, people. Bedridden, but developing.
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre