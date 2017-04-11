Orioles manager Buck Showalter is not impressed by the Red Sox's flu problems

The Red Sox are off to a 3-3 start this season, which can be classified as a small-sample disappointment considering the lofty expectations in Boston for 2017. Mostly, though, it’s just a small sample. Also, the Red Sox’s roster has been waylaid by the flu in the early going, so they haven’t quite been at full strength through the first week-plus of the season. We told you this . As for Buck Showalter, manager of the first-place Orioles, he’s telling you this ...

Buck: "Everybody in the league’s got a flu issue. Our guys have done a good job not broadcasting it to the world.” #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) April 11, 2017

Buck Showalter? Nowhere to be found. Buck Shadewalter? In the house ...

Anyhow, while much of the nation is seeing a late-season surge of the flu, it seems to be concentrated in New England and environs. Thus, the sicky-poo Red Sox. Buck Shadewalter, however, is roundly unimpressed by the mitigating circumstances endured by his AL East rivals.

Developing, people. Bedridden, but developing.