Orioles' Michael Bourn out four weeks after breaking a finger catching a football

Last week Orioles general manager Dan Duquette continued his unique brand of seeking value from unexpected sources by inking veteran outfielder Michael Bourn to a minor-league deal. Bourn spent part of last season with the O’s, hitting .283 with two homers in 24 games.

On Saturday, Bourn’s chances of making the Opening Day roster took a hit when the team announced he will miss four weeks with a broken finger. He suffered the injury while playing catch with a football following Friday’s workout. Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun has the details:

“After he got through with the whole workout, like a lot of them do, they were throwing the football around and he reach up for it and jammed his finger,” Showalter said. “I was asking Seth Smith [a former quarterback at Ole Miss] if he threw it,” Showalter said. “I said, ‘Have you guys ever heard of [Tom] Brady and Deflategate? Why don’t you deflate the football a little bit.’”

Initially the Orioles hoped Bourn only jammed his finger. Further tested revealed the fracture, which will sideline him a month. Tough break, no pun intended.

If there is a silver lining to the injury, it’s the timing. Four weeks from Saturday is March 25. The O’s open the regular season on April 3. There might be enough time for Bourn to heal up and get ready for the start of the season.

This isn’t a truly weird injury like, say, Brian Flynn falling through a barn roof , but it’s close. You don’t see many baseball players breaking their fingers catching a football.