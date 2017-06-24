Orioles tie 93-year-old record by allowing five-plus runs in 20th consecutive game

Ubaldo Jimenez did not have a good Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

That's because Jimenez pitched dismally. He threw 2 ⅓ innings, gave up seven hits (including two home runs) and nine runs (all earned) and walked four batters while striking out just one. In the process, Jimenez helped his Baltimore Orioles tie a long-standing record of futility -- the O's are the first team since the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies to allow five-plus runs 20 games in a row:

... and that's 20 consecutive games allowing 5+ runs. An all-time @MLB record has been tied by the #Orioles pitching staff. Horrendous. — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) June 23, 2017

Fake banner unfurled by 1924 Phillies after @Orioles tie their @MLB rec of 20 straight games allowing 5 runs or more.#pitching pic.twitter.com/Nl6aMLsB39 — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) June 23, 2017

In case you're wondering, those Phillies went 55-96. The Orioles, who entered the night 35-37, seem like the superior team overall, but good golly.

Baltimore is expected to send Dylan Bundy to the mound Saturday afternoon. We'll see if he can prevent the O's from breaking the record.