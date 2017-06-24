Orioles tie 93-year-old record by allowing five-plus runs in 20th consecutive game
The O's did something that hasn't been done since 1924
Ubaldo Jimenez did not have a good Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
That's because Jimenez pitched dismally. He threw 2 ⅓ innings, gave up seven hits (including two home runs) and nine runs (all earned) and walked four batters while striking out just one. In the process, Jimenez helped his Baltimore Orioles tie a long-standing record of futility -- the O's are the first team since the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies to allow five-plus runs 20 games in a row:
In case you're wondering, those Phillies went 55-96. The Orioles, who entered the night 35-37, seem like the superior team overall, but good golly.
Baltimore is expected to send Dylan Bundy to the mound Saturday afternoon. We'll see if he can prevent the O's from breaking the record.
