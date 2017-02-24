Orioles VP doesn't want President Trump to throw out the first pitch at Camden Yards

The Grapefruit League and Cactus League seasons opened Friday, and in a little more than five weeks, the 2017 regular season will begin. And according to Orioles vice president John Angelos, the team doesn’t want President Donald Trump there.

Earlier this week Angelos, son of team owner Peter Angelos, appeared on the B-more Opinionated podcast, during which he said Trump would have to apologize for some things before being allowed to throw out the first pitch at Camden Yards. CBS Baltimore has a transcript:

“I know the administration has taken on some criticism for its controversial positions concerning things that are considered to be problematic from a race, ethnicity, religious, gender, disability community ... people in those communities have been spoken about very negatively by a candidate, now the President.



“My personal opinion, I think it’s incumbent upon any individual who leads a country to step away from those type of statements, to apologize for those statements and turn the page and then to move forward in embracing their community. Until that happens, it wouldn’t be my preference to have the President come throw a pitch.” ... “Everybody wants to see whoever is in the office the President do extremely well. The first step to doing extremely well, is for this person who is in the office, to retract all these outrageous things that have been said and simply apologize. You don’t say those things about women, you don’t say those things about different ethnic groups ... and if you do say them, you need to be big enough to apologize.”

Presidents have been throwing out the first pitch at baseball games for more than a century now. President William Howard Taft was the first to do it on Opening Day in 1910. President George H.W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the first ever game at Camden Yards in 1992. This is the ballpark’s 25th anniversary.

Trump threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium before a game between the Yankees and Red Sox in 2006, when he was a private citizen.