Oscars 2017: Athletics' John Axford shares his predictions for the Academy Awards

You’re on a baseball website. You see John Axford’s name mentioned, you’re assuming it has something to do with the Oakland Athletics -- maybe he’s taking over the ninth-inning duties, or maybe he’s been traded elsewhere. Nope. Tonight is Oscars night, and that means it’s Axford’s time to shine.

For those unaware, Axford is a self-professed film aficionado who is skilled at forecasting the Acedemy Awards. In fact, he went a perfect 18-for-18 back in 2014. He hasn’t flirted with perfection since -- how many of us have? -- but he nonetheless has continued to publicize his picks. Here, for your enjoyment, are Axford’s picks for tonight’s show (via his Twitter profile):

Best Picture: "La La Land"



Best Actor: Casey Affleck ("Manchester By The Sea")



Best Actress: Emma Stone ("La La Land")



Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight")



Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis ("Fences")



Best Director: Damien Chazelle ("La La Land")



Best Cinematography: Linus Sandgren ("La La Land")



Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan ("Manchester By The Sea")



Best Adapted Screenplay: Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney ("Moonlight")



Best Animated Feature: "Zootopia"



Best Foreign Feature: "The Salesman"



Best Documentary Feature: "O.J.: Made in America"



Best Animated Short: "Piper"



Best Live Action Short: "Sing" (Mindenki)



Best Documentary Short: "The White Helmets"



Best Film Editing: Tom Cross ("La La Land")



Best Costume Design: Madeline Fontaine ("Jackie")



Best Production Design: David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco ("La La Land")

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Joel Harlow, Richard Alonzo ("Star Trek Beyond")



Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz ("La La Land")

Best Original Song: "City of Stars" by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul ("La La Land")



Best Sound Editing: Robert Mackenzie, Andy Wright ("Hacksaw Ridge")



Best Sound Mixing: Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie, Peter Grace ("Hacksaw Ridge")



Best Visual Effects: Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Dan Lemmon ("The Jungle Book")



Think Axford is a fan of “La La Land?” Keep that knowledge in your back pocket just in case Axford gets traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers later in the year.

Until then, keep Axford’s picks in mind tonight. Who knows. Maybe he’ll be perfect again.