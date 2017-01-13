Padres and Wil Myers reportedly close to six-year extension

The Padres are reportedly close to signing first baseman Wil Myers to a six-year contract extension worth $80 million, reports Fox's Ken Rosenthal.

Myers, 26, is coming off a 2016 season for San Diego that saw him put up a 113 OPS+ in 157 games with 28 home runs and 28 stolen bases. He also made the All-Star team for the first time in his career. For that career, Myers owns a slash line of .257/.331/.429 (109 OPS+) with 55 home runs and 44 steals across parts of four big-league seasons.

Going into 2017, Myers is first-year arbitration-eligible, so this deal as presently reported would buy out three of Myers' arbitration years and three free agent years. Absent this deal, Myers would be on target for free agency following the 2019 season. With a new six-year extension in place, he'd be eligible for free agency after the 2022 season.

Myers in San Diego is on his third organization. He came up with the Royals and was consistently ranked among the top prospects in all of baseball -- especially following a 2012 campaign that saw him slug .600 and hit 37 homers combined at Double- and Triple-A. The Royals, however, eventually traded Myers to the Rays in a controversial trade that netted them Wade Davis and James Shields. With the Rays, Myers won the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2013.

His production declined, though, in part because of injuries, and in December of 2014 they shipped him to the Padres as part of a three-team trade that also involved names like Trea Turner, Joe Ross, and Steven Souza. On the Padres' watch, Myers has begun realizing his potential as an all-around threat.

As for the reported price tag, the ZiPS projection system sees it as a potential bargain for the club ...

ZiPS approves of Myers extension - with projected arb awards, ZiPS suggested 6/94. — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) January 13, 2017

The extension would run through Myers age-31 season, so the Padres would very likely be missing out on his deep decline phase while getting perhaps almost his entire peak. From that standpoint, it looks like a very sensible move by the Padres.