Padres vs. Dodgers start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch MLB Opening Day 2017

Baseball’s new year is officially upon us. The 162-game march that will lead the good and lucky to October gets started on Sunday and Monday.

Here’s how you can watch one of those games -- the one between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

When: Monday, 4:10 p.m. ET

Where: Dodger Stadium

TV: ESPN

Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

Odds: TBA

The probables

The great Kershaw will be making his seventh straight Opening Day start, tying Don Sutton (1972-78) for the longest such streak in franchise history. Only Felix Hernandez, who will start his ninth straight Opening Day in 2017, has a longer active streak. Kershaw missed two months with a back issue in 2017, yet he was his typical dominant self when healthy, throwing 149 innings with a 1.69 ERA (230 ERA) and an unfathomable 172/11 K/BB.

Jhoulys Chacin RP / San Diego

The rebuilding Padres picked up Chacin as a low-cost free agent over the winter, and they’ll count on him to soak up innings this season. Last year he threw 144 total innings with a 4.81 ERA (83 ERA+) for the Braves and Angels while making 22 starts and 12 relief appearances. This will be the second Opening Day assignment for Chacin, who also started the season opener for the 2013 Rockies.