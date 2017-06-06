Pedro Martinez: David Ortiz is 'in baseball shape,' and the 'Red Sox could use his bat'
Is David Ortiz coming out of retirement? He says no
Coming into the 2017 season, the Boston Red Sox were the consensus favorites in the AL East. They won the division pretty easily last year, after all, plus they added Chris Sale in the offseason.
The Red Sox did, however, lose David Ortiz to retirement this year. It's not a coincidence that, through 56 games, Boston has scored 61 fewer runs than last season. More than one fewer run per game!
Could a Big Papi reunion be in the cards? If nothing else, Ortiz has been keeping himself in his baseball shape according to someone who would know:
Intrigue! Though Pedro later made it clear he was not saying Ortiz is making a comeback:
And to further eliminate any speculation of a comeback, Ortiz confirmed he is staying retired while at a charity event Monday night. From Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe:
"No, no (I'm not coming back). Not at all, man. I'm happy," he said.
...
"I just retired. I don't want to be bothering anybody. I'm like that. One of these days I'll show up," Ortiz said. "I just want to give the guys their space."
Big Papi has maintained all along that he's done. Like done done. No comebacks for him. That's not going to stop the speculation though, especially since he's keeping himself in "baseball shape," as Pedro said.