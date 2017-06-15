Pete Rose's Hall of Fame chances look incredibly bleak again after Hall decision

Saturday in Cincinnati, baseball's all-time hits leader will have a statue dedicated to him. It's Pete Rose's day at Great American Ball Park. In terms of being honored in some capacity connected to his baseball accomplishments, though, this might be as good as it gets for Rose.

Rose has been permanently banned from baseball since 1989 due to betting on games as a manager (and we later learned he did so as a player as well).

We already know that commissioner Rob Manfred heard Rose plead his case for reinstatement last year and decided against it. Now, thanks to an LA Times report, we know that Rose made a plea to the Baseball Hall of Fame and came up empty.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Rose got to make his case to the Hall: put me on the ballot, and I'll live with the results. In December -- in a decision not made public before now -- Rose got his answer: No. No reinstatement. No chance at the Hall of Fame.

If we're only talking about on-field accolades, Rose is an obvious Hall of Famer. He's a career .303 hitter with a .375 on-base percentage. He scored over 2,000 runs. He walked 422 times more than he struck out. He won Rookie of the Year and an MVP. He won three World Series rings, two as part of the Big Red Machine. He led the league in hitting three times, OBP twice, doubles five times and hits seven times. Ah yes, the hits. Rose racked up 4,256 of them, good for the most ever in MLB.

He also made his bed when it comes to Rule 21:

Rule 21 MISCONDUCT, (d) BETTING ON BALL GAMES, Any player, umpire, or club or league official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform shall be declared permanently ineligible.

The rule was in place and Rose knowingly violated it. The Hall of Fame has decided to line up with MLB in banning Rose from induction.

Now, this is about the time that someone will point out that the story of baseball can't be told without mentioning Rose. That's probably true. You know what else is true? Rose is mentioned in the Hall of Fame museum several times. Check here or here.

Rose just won't be honored individually. This is due to him knowingly violating a rule that said he would be permanently banned from baseball if he violated it.

Hat-tip: Big League Stew