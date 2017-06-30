Gammons: Some Cubs wanted President Trump to say 'you're fired' to Montero

We need three items here to provide context for the clip that is to come.

Miguel Montero was designated for assignment Cubs earlier this week. It came after he allowed seven stolen bases against the Nationals and afterward blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta. The Cubs visited President Donald Trump in the White House the next day. President Trump used to run a reality show competition called "The Apprentice" and at the end of every episode, he would send someone packing with "you're fired."

Now that we've got those things down, here is legendary baseball writer Peter Gammons on the matter:

OK, so a lot of people are gonna freak out there for varying reasons, but let's settle down. Surely it was just a passing thought type of joke (by a front-office person, as Gammons said) and not an earnest "please do this" reaction from some of the Cubs players.

While we're here, let's dispel this myth that Montero was cut simply because of his comments. First off, he already complained about his playing time during the freaking World Series parade. Secondly, he was hitting .207 with a .626 OPS in his last 28 games since a hot start to the season. Meantime, 23-year-old switch-hitting catcher Victor Caratini was hitting .343/.384/.539 in Triple-A at the time. And, of course, there was the issue of Montero not even being able to throw the ball to second base. Opposing base-stealers were 31 for 32 against him this year after going 59 for 65 against him last year.

Willson Contreras, by the way, has thrown out 35 percent of the 52 would-be base-stealers this year, versus a league average of 28 percent. So blame the Cubs pitchers all you want, but Montero is awful here.

Add everything together and the comments just made things easier for the Cubs with the timing.

"You're fired," indeed.