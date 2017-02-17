Phillies troll New Jersey Governor Chris Christie with tweet
The Governor had some harsh words for the Phillies and their fans a day earlier
On Thursday, we passed along the (activate sarcasm font) very kind words New Jersey Governor and Mets fan Chris Christie had regarding the Philadelphia Phillies and their fans. Among the choice words were “suck” and “angry” and “bitter.” So, yeah, he didn’t hold back.
As things go in these social media days, there’s always a response. Take it away, Phillies social media person:
I wonder if the “bridge” being without quotes would’ve been a better burn, as to make it more subtle? Or maybe that would’ve been lost on too many people.
Regardless, the reference here for those who might be unaware is to the allegation that Governor Christie knew about his staff shutting down the George Washington Bridge (which connects New York and New Jersey) due to political differences. There was a new development on that front Thursday (hop on over to CBS News if interested -- we stick to baseball here).
