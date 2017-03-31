Phillies vs. Reds start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch MLB Opening Day 2017

Baseball’s new year is officially upon us, and the 162-game march that will lead the good and lucky to October gets started on Sunday and Monday.

Here’s how you can watch one of those games -- the one between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds.

When: Monday, 4:10 p.m. ET

Where: Great American Ball Park

TV: CSN Philly, FoxSports Ohio

Streaming: MLB.tv

Odds: TBA

Regular-season baseball is here. USATSI

The probables

For the second year in a row, Hellickson gets the Opening Day nod for the Phils. He’s coming off one of the strongest seasons of his career, in terms of both run prevention and command. If he continues to pitch well while staying healthy, then Hellickson is a candidate to be moved leading up to the non-waiver trade deadline.

Young pitching is an organizational strength for the Reds, but the veteran Feldman gets the honor of starting on Opening Day. Believe it or not, this will be the third time that Feldman has made an Opening Day start. He previously did so for the Rangers and Astros. The 34-year-old right-hander last season pitched to a 3.97 ERA working mostly in relief for the Astros and Blue Jays.