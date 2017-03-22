Phillies World Series-winning manager Dallas Green dies at 82

Former big-league manager, pitcher and executive Dallas Green has died at the age of 82.

We mourn the passing of Dallas Green. The Phillies have lost a great man and wonderful friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/tzPWoGPtB9 — Phillies (@Phillies) March 22, 2017

A left-handed pitcher, Green appeared in 185 big-league games. During that time, he compiled an 88 ERA+ and a 20-22 record while spending most of his time in the bullpen.

Green is perhaps best known for his time as the Philadelphia Phillies manager, a post he filled from 1979-81. In 1980, Green led the Phillies to a World Series victory. Later, he managed the New York Yankees and New York Mets. For his career, Green finished with a 454-478 record. He served as the National League manager in the 1981 All-Star Game.

Green also served as the Chicago Cubs general manager from 1981-87. During that time, he acquired Ryne Sandberg in a trade with the Phillies, among other nifty moves. Under Green, the Cubs added youngsters like Greg Maddux, Mark Grace and Shawon Dunston to their system.

Traded for Ryne Sandberg and built the 1984 and much of the 1989 #Cubs teams. https://t.co/JIFa8HRP1a — Brian Sandalow (@BrianSandalow) March 22, 2017

In recent years, Green had surfaced in the news following the death of his granddaughter, who was murdered in the 2011 Tuscon, Arizona, shooting of U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.