Pineda flirts with a perfect game; MLB Monday scores, highlights, injuries, news

On the second Monday of the baseball season, the New York Yankees celebrated their home opener. Here are the rest of the notable happenings.

Scores and box scores

Yankees 8, Rays 1 (box score)

Tigers 2, Red Sox 1 (box score)

Big Mike’s big game

Michael Pineda is one of the most frustrating pitchers in baseball. Over the last few years, he’s become a prime example of how some pitchers are just destined to underperform their FIP. Yet Pineda brought it on Monday, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays:

It was a bad day to face #BIGMike. pic.twitter.com/rsGrueVlU2 — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2017

Pineda was seven outs from perfection when an Evan Longoria double broke up the bid. The Rays would go on to score a run, but Pineda finished his day with an impressive line all the same: 7 2/3 innings, two hits, one run (on a Logan Morrison home run), zero walks, and 11 strikeouts. Pineda also tallied 15 swinging strikes on the day, including 10 on his cutter-slash-slider -- of which he threw 36 times. One thing worth watching for: an increased emphasis on his changeup. Pineda threw 11 on Monday, according to Baseball Savant. He threw three in his first game against the Rays.

Will that pitch-usage tweak stick? Who can say. You never know what the next start is going to hold for Pineda, but Monday’s reminded us that, hey, there’s a talented pitcher there. Maybe Pineda can remind us of that more often heading forward.

Quick hits