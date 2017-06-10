Pirates' Jameson Taillon scheduled to start just five weeks after cancer surgery
Taillon had an operation in May to address testicular cancer
Here's some good news for your Saturday afternoon.
Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon will return to the club and start on Monday night, five weeks after undergoing surgery to treat testicular cancer:
Taillon originally went on the disabled list with groin discomfort. Days later, he underwent surgery for suspected (and later confirmed) testicular cancer. Soon thereafter he resumed baseball activities and now he's back after three rehab starts.
The corresponding move will see Tyler Glasnow head to Triple-A:
On the season, Glasnow has not performed up to snuff. Through 12 starts, he has a 7.45 ERA and has per-nine rates of 2.0 homers and 4.8 walks. He'll try to figure things out in Indianapolis.
Taillon, for his part, had a 3.31 ERA and a 2.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first six starts.