Pirates' Jameson Taillon scheduled to start just five weeks after cancer surgery

Here's some good news for your Saturday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon will return to the club and start on Monday night, five weeks after undergoing surgery to treat testicular cancer:

Jameson Taillon will come off DL and pitch on Monday, exactly five weeks after having cancer surgery >>> https://t.co/Ss1lRtrqmq — Rob Biertempfel (@BiertempfelTrib) June 10, 2017

Taillon originally went on the disabled list with groin discomfort. Days later, he underwent surgery for suspected (and later confirmed) testicular cancer. Soon thereafter he resumed baseball activities and now he's back after three rehab starts.

The corresponding move will see Tyler Glasnow head to Triple-A:

Tyler Glasnow is headed to AAA. Jameson Taillon will pitch Monday. Chad Kuhl bumped back to Glasnow's spot. — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) June 10, 2017

On the season, Glasnow has not performed up to snuff. Through 12 starts, he has a 7.45 ERA and has per-nine rates of 2.0 homers and 4.8 walks. He'll try to figure things out in Indianapolis.

Taillon, for his part, had a 3.31 ERA and a 2.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first six starts.