Pirates' Jung Ho Kang reportedly sentenced in DUI case, avoids jail time for now

Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang was arrested back in December in his native country, South Korea, for driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing the scene. Due to going through the court process, Kang has been forced to miss the start of spring training with his team, but the sentencing came down on Thursday.

Via the Yonhap News Agency, here it is:

The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Kang to eight months in prison, which is to be suspended for two years, for leaving the scene of a DUI accident in Seoul on Dec. 2.

This was Kang’s third DUI in South Korea, as he was also charged with the offense in both 2009 and 2011.

Still, the sentence has to be good news for Kang, for now. If he doesn’t violate any conditions of his sentence, he avoids jail time. If he does violate any condition within the next two years, though, he’ll have to serve his eight months.

This past offseason, Kang voluntarily agreed to enter an alcohol treatment program in conjunction with Major League Baseball.

When on the field with the Pirates, Kang has been very productive. In two seasons, he’s hit .273/.355/.483 with 36 homers. He finished third in the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year vote behind Kris Bryant and Matt Duffy.

Hat-tip: MLB Trade Rumors