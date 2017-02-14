Pirates' Jung Ho Kang to miss start of spring training because of DUI trial
The trial is scheduled for Feb. 22 in his native Korea
The Pirates on Tuesday announced that infielder Jung Ho Kang is likely to report late to spring training because of his upcoming trial in Korea. Here's the statement of team president Frank Coonelly in full:
We have been staying in close contact with Jung Ho, his representatives and his counsel throughout the process. All have been extremely forthcoming and diligent in their efforts to resolve matters in Korea so that Jung Ho can return in time to participate in the Club's preparation for the 2017 season.
Based on our current information, Jung Ho will not be in a position to report to camp by the 17th. According to our communications with his representatives, it is probable that he will have a trial in Korea on the DUI-related charges on February 22. It is not known how long the trial will last or when any sentencing phase that might be necessary would be scheduled.
We will continue to do whatever we can to assist he and his representatives in their efforts to resolve all necessary matters so that Jung Ho will be able to travel to the United States to prepare for and to play in the 2017 season, but his reporting date remains undetermined.
We will provide additional information when we receive further clarity on Jung Ho's ability to report to the Club.
In December of last year, Kang was arrested in his native country for DUI and charged with fleeing the scene. It was his third DUI arrest since 2009. Earlier this month, Kang voluntarily agreed to enter an alcohol treatment program, which was a step recommended to him by the joint panel assigned to his case by MLB.
Kang, 29, has been a highly productive player for the Pirates in his two seasons in the U.S. major leagues. In 229 games for Pittsburgh, he's batted .273/.355/.483 (125 OPS+) with 36 home runs and 43 doubles. He has also spent time at third base and shortstop. Suffice it to say, he's important to their hopes in 2017, but right now his off-the-field concerns outstrip any baseball considerations.
