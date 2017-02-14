Pirates' Jung Ho Kang to miss start of spring training because of DUI trial

The Pirates on Tuesday announced that infielder Jung Ho Kang is likely to report late to spring training because of his upcoming trial in Korea. Here's the statement of team president Frank Coonelly in full:

We have been staying in close contact with Jung Ho, his representatives and his counsel throughout the process. All have been extremely forthcoming and diligent in their efforts to resolve matters in Korea so that Jung Ho can return in time to participate in the Club's preparation for the 2017 season.

Based on our current information, Jung Ho will not be in a position to report to camp by the 17th. According to our communications with his representatives, it is probable that he will have a trial in Korea on the DUI-related charges on February 22. It is not known how long the trial will last or when any sentencing phase that might be necessary would be scheduled.

We will continue to do whatever we can to assist he and his representatives in their efforts to resolve all necessary matters so that Jung Ho will be able to travel to the United States to prepare for and to play in the 2017 season, but his reporting date remains undetermined.

We will provide additional information when we receive further clarity on Jung Ho's ability to report to the Club.