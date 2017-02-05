Pirates' Jung Ho Kang to participate in alcohol treatment program

Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang has agreed to enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse following his offseason arrest in Korea, his agent told Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. As Brink notes, Kang's decision to enter the program is voluntary, although the step was recommended by a joint panel assigned to his case by MLB.

In December of last year, Kang was arrested in his native country for DUI and fleeing the scene. It was his third DUI arrest since 2009.

Kang, 29, has been a highly productive player for the Pirates in his two seasons in the U.S. major leagues. In 229 games for Pittsburgh, he's batted .273/.355/.483 (125 OPS+) with 36 home runs and 43 doubles. He's also spent time at third base and shortstop. Kang figures to be an important part of the Pirates' hopes in 2017, but he's obviously got some personal issues to address before playing baseball becomes the priority. Barring the unexpected, Kang should be ready for a full Spring Training.