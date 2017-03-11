Pirates place Jung Ho Kang on the restricted list, and here's what it means

Earlier this month Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang was sentenced to a suspended eight-month prison sentence in South Korea following his third DUI arrest. If Kang does not violate the terms of his sentence over the next two years, he won’t have to go to prison.

Kang is still in South Korea awaiting his visa to come to the United States. On Saturday, the Pirates placed Kang on baseball’s restricted list. The team has not announced the move, but it is listed on MLB.com’s transactions page and has been confirmed by Stephen Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

Players are placed on the restricted list when they are unable to report to the team or perform due to their own actions, such as an arrest or drug suspension or other personal matters. Players on the restricted list do not count against their team’s 25-man and 40-man rosters. They also are not paid and do not accrue service time.

Kang is owed $2.75 million this coming season and players do not get paid (or accrue service time) in spring training. They get paid during the regular season only. There’s no real reason for the Pirates to place Kang on the restricted list now if they expect him to be ready for Opening Day, so clearly, that is not the case.

The Pirates have placed Jung Ho Kang on the restricted list. USATSI

The Pirates opened camp on Feb. 17 and Kang has yet to join the team. He has missed close to a month of spring training already. By placing him on the restricted list, the Pirates are acknowledging he will miss the start of the regular season because it’ll take him a few weeks to get into game shape once he gets his visa.

It should be noted teams cannot place players on the restricted list unilaterally. They must petition MLB and receive approval from the league. And Kang must receive approval from MLB before being reinstated.

It’s unclear how long it will take Kang to get his visa. Could be days, could be weeks. By placing him on the restricted list, the Pirates seem to be admitting this will take a while and his arrival is not imminent.

Kang, 29, has hit .273/.355/.483 (125 OPS+) with 36 home runs in 226 games in his two years with the Pirates. The team signed him to a four-year, $11 million deal in January 2015.