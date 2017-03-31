Pirates vs. Red Sox start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch MLB Opening Day 2017

Baseball’s new year is officially upon us, and the 162-game march that will lead the good and lucky to October gets started on Sunday and Monday.

Here’s how you can watch one of those games -- the one between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Boston Red Sox.

When: Monday, 2:05 p.m. ET

Where: Fenway Park

TV: Root Sports Pittsburgh, NESN

Streaming: MLB.tv

Odds: TBA

The probables

Cole makes the first Opening Day start of his career. Last season, he wasn’t up to his usual standards, partly because of injury, as he pitched to a 3.88 ERA in 21 starts. He’ll be looking to get back to his 2015 form, when he finished fourth in the NL Cy Young balloting.

Speaking of the Cy Young Award, Porcello of course won the AL version last season for Boston. Like Cole, he’s getting his first Opening Day start.