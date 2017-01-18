President Obama pardons Hall of Famer Willie McCovey over tax evasion

President Barack Obama is in his final days in office. But before Obama departs from the White House, he did something that had a baseball connection -- yes, other than hosting the World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

That something was pardoning Hall of Famer and San Francisco Giant legend Willie McCovey from a decades-old arrested concerning tax evasion. Here's what the New York Daily News reported:

McCovey, 79, who played the bulk of his 22-year career with the San Francisco Giants, was sentenced in 1996 to two years of probation and was fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to not reporting $33,000 in cash he earned at an autograph show in 1989.

McCovey wasn't Obama's most notable pardon on Tuesday, but there you go.