Prince Fielder has a new food show coming out called 'Fielder's Choice'

Last summer, Prince Fielder's baseball career came to an abrupt end due to ongoing neck problems. Fielder missed most of the 2014 season following neck surgery, and after another neck surgery in 2016, doctors told him he could not be cleared to play again medically.

Fielder, who is still only 32, has found a way to keep himself busy now that he is no longer able to play baseball. In a recent interview either with ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, Fielder revealed he has a new food show called "Fielder's Choice" coming out in March. It'll stream on Netflix and Hulu.

Here are the details about the new show, from Crasnick:

And you have a new venture coming out soon? PF: I have a food show that's going to be streaming on Netflix and Hulu. It's coming out around the beginning of Spring Training in March, I believe. It's not just baseball people. It's a mixture of baseball people, actors, musicians, chefs and whatnot. They bring out different dishes, and at the end of the show, I give the one I like the most the "Fielder's choice." It's good TV. How did that come about? PF: A friend of mine asked me a question at the end of 2015. We were going over my finances and setting things up for the future when she said, "What do you want to do when you retire?" I said, "I always wanted to do a food show." I thought it might be a cool thing to do when I retired a few years later. Then retirement came slightly prematurely.

Fielder will host the show with his wife. CC Sabathia, Fielder's former teammate with the Brewers, will be among the show's first guests.

Prince Fielder and his wife will host a new food show. USATSI

Since being forced into retirement, Fielder told Crasnick he spends his days taking his kids to school and practice, and also working out. His neck issues limit him to safe, controlled exercises. He has no regrets about his playing career and said he doesn't feel like the neck injuries robbed him of anything.

I'm not much of a food show person myself, but I'm glad to hear Fielder is working on a project he enjoys. No player wants their career to end the way Fielder's did. That's truly a shame. The good news is he is enjoying time with his family and now moving on to the second phase of his life. Good for him.