Puerto Rico is running out of blond hair dye due to WBC-related boost in demand
Team Puerto Rico has started a trend
If you’ve watched any of Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, you’ve undoubtedly noticed how members of the team have dyed their hair blond. They aren’t the only ones.
The citizens of Puerto Rico are taking the WBC so seriously that it’s causing a blond hair dye shortage -- yes, really. Here’s the Associated Press on the story:
“Ever since they began winning, this has not stopped,” said Myrna Rios, a manager at a Sally Beauty Supply store in the capital of San Juan. “We have run out of the product in most of our stores.”
It’s worth noting that Puerto Rico remains undefeated in the tournament, which almost certainly means nothing but has in turn made the blond look a bit like a good-luck charm.
Puerto Rico is playing the United States on Wednesday night to determine the 2017 WBC champion, so you just might say that we’ll find out if blonds really do have more fun soon enough. Or you might skip the easy joke. Totally your call.
