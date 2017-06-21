Puerto Rico will host MLB series in 2018, first time since the Zika scare

Remember last season, when Major League Baseball squashed its plans to have the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins play a series in Puerto Rico due to concerns about the Zika virus? It looks like MLB and everyone else involved is ready to try again.

That's because MLB announced on Wednesday that the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins will play a two-game set at Hiram Bithorn Stadium come April 17-18, 2018:

The #MNTwins are headed to Puerto Rico in 2018!



We're excited to play the @Indians for a two game series in San Juan. pic.twitter.com/YoOtwFNwE2 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 21, 2017

MLB hasn't played a regular season game outside of North America since 2014, when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers started the season in Australia. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico hasn't hosted regular-season baseball since 2010 -- that's when the then-Florida Marlins clashed with the New York Mets.

For those wondering, the Twins will be the home team in both games.