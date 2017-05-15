Rangers' Carlos Gomez will miss 4-6 weeks with a hamstring strain

As if the Rangers needed to deal with any more injury adversity this season, Carlos Gomez will be placed on the disabled list and miss four-to-six weeks due to a hamstring strain. The club announced as much on Monday, but with the day off, the move won't be official until Tuesday.

The timing of these things is never good, but the Rangers have currently won six in a row to climb to within a game of .500 at 19-20 on the season.

Gomez overall this season is hitting .246/.331/.423, but he's picked it up after a brutal start. Since April 21, he's hitting .320/.384/.480 with seven doubles, a triple and a home run in 87 plate appearances. During the Rangers' current six-game winning streak, Gomez is 7 for 21 with three doubles and two steals.

Gomez joins Cole Hamels and Adrian Beltre -- who hasn't played in a game all season -- as high-profile Rangers on the DL.

With Gomez down, the Rangers could use Delino Deshields in center field, moving Shin-Soo Choo or Ryan Ruo into left field with the other serving as DH. A corresponding roster move will be made Tuesday and that could further clear things up.