Rangers' Josh Hamilton could be headed for another knee surgery

Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton hasn’t played in the majors since 2015. Last season, he appeared in just one minor-league game before bowing out due to knee woes.

Unfortunately for Hamilton, it appears he won’t even make it that far this season. That’s because Hamilton, who hasn’t been able to put weight on his left knee, could be heading for another operation according to Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News:

Rangers assistant general manager Mike Daly said there is “a good possibility” that Hamilton will undergo an arthroscopic surgery as part of the procedure.

Fraley notes that Hamilton is making his second trip in a week to Dr. Walt Lowe -- the same doctor who operated on Hamilton’s ACL in June. The first trip saw Hamilton receive a PRP injection in his other knee.

Hamilton is in camp on a minor-league deal, and it seems increasingly unlikely that he’ll make the Opening Day roster. A return to glory for Hamilton was always a long shot, of course -- he posted a 94 OPS+ the last time he saw extended big-league action -- but that doesn’t make this news any less frustrating for the 2010 American League MVP.