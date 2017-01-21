Rangers to retire No. 7 in honor of new Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez
It'll be only the fourth retired number in team history
Earlier this week, longtime Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez was announced as one of baseball's three new Hall of Famers. Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines were voted in as well.
On Friday afternoon, the Rangers revealed they will further honor Rodriguez by retiring his old No. 7 at a ceremony this summer. Here's the team's announcement:
This summer, #7️⃣ will be retired! #PudgeHOFpic.twitter.com/cnHNO3fmtB— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) January 21, 2017
The Rangers have not yet announced the exact date of the number retirement ceremony. The press release only says it'll take place in August, after the Hall of Fame ceremony. Induction weekend is July 28-31 in Cooperstown.
Rodriguez played parts of 13 seasons with the Rangers from 1991-2002. He hit .304/.341/.488 (112 OPS+) with 217 home runs for Texas and was named the 1999 AL MVP. Rodriguez went to 10 straight All-Star Games and won 10 straight Gold Gloves from 1992-2001, and is the franchise's all-time leader with 49.9 WAR.
No. 7 will be only the third number retired by the Rangers, joining No. 26 (manager Johnny Oates) and No. 34 (Nolan Ryan). Jackie Robinson's No. 42 is universally retired throughout baseball.
