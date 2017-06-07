Rangers trade former closer Sam Dyson to Giants after abysmal start to 2017

The Rangers on Tuesday traded former closer Sam Dyson along with cash considerations to the Giants in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later. Texas had designated Dyson for assignment on Friday.

Dyson, 29, recorded 38 saves and a 2.43 ERA in 2016, but thus far in 2017 he's struggled badly. In 16 2/3 innings this season, Dyson's allowed 23 runs on 31 hits while walking 12 batters against just seven strikeouts. Oh, he's also given up six homers. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 117 across parts of six big-league seasons.

In San Francisco, Dyson will provide some depth from the right side. Dyson's a reasonable bet to improve -- how could he not? -- but the extent to which he improves will determine whether he's able to stick with the Giants. He's owed the balance of a $3.52 million salary for 2017, and he's eligible for arbitration next offseason.