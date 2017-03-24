Rays add more catching depth, reportedly agree to one-year deal with Derek Norris
The Rays signed Wilson Ramos over the winter. Now they've added Derek Norris
For the second time in four months, the Tampa Bay Rays have signed a former Washington Nationals catcher.
On Friday the Rays reportedly agreed to terms with free agent backstop Derek Norris. It’s a one-year contract. Financial terms are unknown. The team has not yet confirmed the signing.
The Nationals acquired Norris from the Padres in a trade over the winter, but after signing Matt Wieters as a free agent, they decided they didn’t need him any more. Norris was released earlier this month and Washington only had to pay him 30 days termination pay of his $4.2 million salary.
Norris joins a Tampa Bay team that signed Wilson Ramos, another former Nationals backstop, to a two-year contract worth $12.5 million back in December. Ramos is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL and is unlikely to be ready until midseason, however, so Norris will be able to play everyday early in the season.
The 28-year-old Norris hit .186/.225/.328 (56 OPS+) with 14 home runs last season, which is obviously terrible, even for a catcher. He did manage to hit .256/.333/.405 (107 OPS+) from 2013-15 though, and that’s the Norris the Rays hope they’re getting. It should be noted he rates as an excellent pitch-framer, according to StatCorner.
Until Ramos gets healthy, either Curt Casali or Luke Maile figure to serve as Norris’ backup. Adding Norris allows them to take it slow and be cautious with Ramos, who torn his ACL for the second time in four years last September.
