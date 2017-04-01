Rays DFA Nick Franklin despite hot spring, making 2014 David Price trade look worse

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rays designated utilityman Nick Franklin for assignment, clearing the way for Daniel Robertson to take a bench spot on the Opening Day roster.

INF/OF Nick Franklin has been designated for assignment. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 1, 2017

The primary reason for the move is a self-evident one: Franklin didn’t fit the roster. He’s a nominal switch-hitter whose right-handed swing deficiencies leave him useless against left-handed pitching. Factor in how Franklin has no minor-league options remaining, and how the Rays wanted a better defender backing up current shortstop Tim Beckham (Franklin has a substandard arm), and this was inevitable -- even though Franklin produced in 60 games last season, batting .270/.328/.443.

The move is somewhat surprising, as Franklin turned in quite the spring, hitting .362/.434/.532 with two home runs and four stolen bases in 47 at-bats. Robertson might be a better defensive fit for the team, but he delivered nowhere near the offensive production in the Grapefruit League, posting a .635 OPS in 56 at-bats.

Odds are the Rays will lose Franklin in the coming days -- either via waiver claims or a small trade. Whatever the vehicle, it’ll make the David Price trade at the 2014 deadline look worse.

In that deal, the Rays received Franklin, left-handed starter Drew Smyly, and shortstop prospect Willy Adames. Smyly has since been traded, ending his Rays career after 49 starts of 101 ERA+ ball -- the package the Rays received for him included fourth-outfielder type Mallex Smith, potential no. 5 starter Ryan Yarbrough, and lottery-ticket infielder Carlos Vargas. Overall, not the kind of payout you want in exchange for 1 1/2 seasons of your ace.

Between Franklin’s departure and the so-so return on Smyly, all the pressure to salvage the Price deal is now on Adames -- who, at the time, was the deal’s least known quantity. Adames has since developed into Tampa Bay’s No. 1 prospect, and last season he hit .274/.372/.420 with a career-high 12 home runs in Double-A Montgomery. Most scout-y types project him to turn into an above-average hitter -- albeit one with some defensive question marks.

Of course, even if Adames does blossom into an All-Star-caliber shortstop, the Rays will have missed significantly on Franklin -- whom they once deemed the “next Ben Zobrist”:

How much do the rays like nick franklin? One rays person said he's the "next ben zobrist" — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 6, 2014

Oops.

For Franklin’s sake, here’s hoping he lands with a team that doesn’t burden him with unrealistic comparisons -- oh, and one that’s located in an Uber-friendly market.