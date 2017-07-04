Rays' Logan Morrison says Yankees' Gary Sanchez shouldn't be in Home Run Derby

We now know the eight sluggers who'll be going at it in the 2017 Home Run Derby on July 10 in Miami. One of those right participants will be Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. Some might be surprised by Sanchez's inclusion, including Rays first baseman Logan Morrison. Here's what Morrison had to say, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times:

"Gary shouldn't be there,'' Morrison said. "Gary's a great player, but he shouldn't be in the Home Run Derby.'' ... "I remember when I had 14 home runs,'' Morrison said. "That was a month and a half ago.''

Well, there's some candor. First, it's refreshing to see a player who sounds very much like he wanted to be a part of the derby. Often, it seems participants must be coaxed and cajoled into taking part. That's understandable, of course, but it's cool to hear from a player who seems to genuinely want it. Also, Morrison very much has a case, as his 24 homers rank second in the American League only Aaron Judge's 28.

Otherwise, though, Morrison's criticisms are a little misleading. Yes, Sanchez has the lowest homer total of any participant, but he also missed almost a full month with a biceps strain. Sanchez's 13 home runs -- he has 13, not 14 as implied above -- have come in just 53 games. Sanchez in his brief career has also homered 33 times in 455 at-bats. That is, the dude has power befitting the derby.

Anyhow, Morrison marshals some further evidence that he's being ignored because he plays for the Rays and Sanchez is a Yankee. Topkin's story includes that, so give it a read. And before you pile on LoMo, give him some credit for caring about an event that's an afterthought to a lot of players.