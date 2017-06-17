Rays make a trade with Athletics to shore up their depth in the infield

It's trading season, and on Saturday the Rays and Athletics obliged us with a minor swap. The A's have traded infielder Trevor Plouffe to the Rays in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Plouffe, 31, is batting .214/.276/.357 (73 OPS+) this season with seven home runs in 58 games. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 97 across parts of eight big-league seasons. Although Plouffe has some impressive power seasons in his his past, he's been in a pattern of decline at the plate since 2014. This season, he's owed the balance of a $5.25 million contract.

As for his role in Tampa Bay, Plouffe figures to provide infield depth. He's been primarily a third baseman for some time, but he's spent time at all four infield positions. Since the Rays presently have Matt Duffy, Brad Miller, and Rickie Weeks on the disabled list, they could use a reinforcement like Plouffe. Plouffe could also see time as an occasional platoon partner for first baseman Logan Morrison.