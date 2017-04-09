Rays' Steven Souza keeps sizzling: MLB Sunday scores, news, injuries

The first week of the new season comes to a close. Here are some noteworthy items.

Tampa Bay Rays 7, Toronto Blue Jays 2 (box score)

Boston Red Sox 7, Detroit Tigers 5 (box score)

Pittsburgh Pirates 6, Atlanta Braves 5 (box score)

New York Yankees 7, Baltimore Orioles 3 (box score)

Philadelphia Phillies 4, Washington Nationals 3 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 8, St. Louis Cardinals 0 (box score)

Minnesota Twins 4, Chicago White Sox 1 (box score)

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee Brewers 4 (box score)

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros (gametracker)

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers (gametracker)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies (gametracker)

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels (gametracker)

Cleveland Indians at Arizona Diamondbacks (gametracker)

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres (gametracker)

Miami Marlins at New York Mets (preview)

Souza keeps sizzling

Rays outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has become a punchline for reasons largely beyond his control -- it’s not his fault Tampa Bay effectively traded Trea Turner and Joe Ross for him and a few prospects. His so-so performance over the past two seasons, on the other hand? Fair game.

Yet Souza has performed much better to begin the 2017 season. He homered for the first time on Sunday, pushing his seasonal line to .417/.517/.667.

An important part of Souza’s performance? He’s walked more (five times) than he’s struck out (twice). He’s also improved his contact rate, from 68.6 percent in 2016 to 83.8 percent. Considering Souza’s career K rate is 33 percent, the Rays have to be encouraged by his improvements there.

That’s not to suggest Souza will alter the perception of the three-way trade that landed him in St. Petersburg -- just that he might change the perception of himself.

Quick hits