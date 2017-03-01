Rebuilding Reds will experiment with bullpen and all MLB teams should take note

Raisel Iglesias and Michael Lorenzen could alternate closing duties

The Cincinnati Reds are going to have a long season. Our SportsLine projections, for instance, peg them for 63 wins -- fewest in the majors. Yet while the Reds are likely to lose series after series after series in 2017, they could make things interesting in another way -- by eschewing modern bullpen usage.

Manager Bryan Price reportedly has an arrangement in mind that would see him use starters-turned-relievers Raisel Iglesias and Michael Lorenzen as multi-inning closers, per Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer:

Reds manager Bryan Price has talked about it since the middle of last season. He doesn’t want to get “cliché” with his bullpen, he said. And with a pair of young former starters ready to take over the late innings in Raisel Iglesias and Michael Lorenzen, the Reds are poised to have a set of alternating, multi-inning closers.

As Buchanan notes, the Reds could in theory have both pitchers top 100 frames -- a workload unseen from Cincinnati relievers since 1999, when Scott Sullivan and Danny Graves averaged 112 innings. Of course, there are challenges inherent in stretching pitchers to that extent -- including whether Iglesias, who has battled arm troubles, will be able to handle the unfamiliar workload. Lorenzen, for his part, was successful in a multi-inning role last year, posting a 149 ERA+ while tossing 50 innings in 35 appearances.

Whatever your thoughts on the arrangement -- and the potential for success with the arrangement -- the Reds have every reason to make the most of their down cycle. People often talk about failing efficiently -- if you’re going to lose, do it cheap. Here’s to failing experimenting -- if you’re going to lose, at least try new things along the way.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

