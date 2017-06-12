Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy announces that his cancer has returned

Monday afternoon, former Red Sox player and current team broadcaster Jerry Remy announced his lung cancer has returned. He'll be receiving treatment soon.

Here is Remy's announcement via his Twitter account:

I have been diagnosed with cancer again. Treatment starts in 2 weeks. Still strong. Please see your doctor — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) June 12, 2017

"I just want to take a proactive approach to this so I can get rid of it as soon as possible," said Remy to the Boston Globe. "I'll have surgery in two weeks and deal with it then. The most important message I have is to see your doctor. Early detection is so important. I feel strong right now. I feel good about the fact we detected it early."

Remy, 64, was first diagnosed with lung cancer in November 2008 and he is fought it off four times since. He missed most of the 2009 season while receiving treatment.

In parts of 10 big league seasons from 1975-84, Remy hit .275/.327/.328 as a second baseman with the Angels and Red Sox. He's been broadcasting BoSox games for 30 years now.