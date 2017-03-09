Red Sox could reportedly bat top prospect Andrew Benintendi third this season

Depending on the source, Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi is either the best prospect in baseball or one of the best prospects in baseball. Here’s another description that could soon fit Benintendi: Boston’s No. 3 hitter.

The Red Sox are at least tinkering with using Benintendi there, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports:

But the Sox, sources say, are toying with the idea of batting Benintendi third, giving him similar responsibility to what Lynn had as a rookie with the team in 1975.

As Rosenthal explains, the Red Sox are concerned about being too right-handed-heavy at the top of their lineup, given David Ortiz’s retirement and the fact that Dustin Pedroia, Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts, and Hanley Ramirez are all righty swingers. Slotting in Benintendi high in the order would give the Red Sox some diversification.

Of course, Benintendi would’ve likely earned a spot near the top of the order before long regardless of his handedness. He’s a 22-year-old with flowing locks and the potential to hit .300 while carving up the outfield alleys with doubles. Last season, he hit .295/.359/.476 over a 34-game cameo. In short, he has the chance to be a pretty good player -- potentially an all-star-caliber player -- in the near future.

We’ll see if John Farrell does indeed bat Benintendi third. Even if Farrell opts not to, it could just be a matter of time before he changes his mind due to Benintendi’s play.